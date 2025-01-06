Five shops sealed for encroachment

SARGODHA - Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Acting Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Umar Farooq, on Sunday visited markets inside the city and sealed that were illegally occupying footpaths for commercial activities.

During his visit, he personally inspected each shop and urged all shopkeepers to conduct their businesses within designated areas. He warned that strict action would be taken against those who violated the rules. ADCG Umar Farooq emphasized that footpaths were meant for pedestrians and that no shopkeeper would be allowed to set up stalls or collect rent in front of their shops.

To ensure compliance, teams have been deputed to monitor markets round the clock. He directed the officials to develop a plan for parking stands at various locations around markets to address traffic and parking issues, particularly in Kutchery Bazaar, Amin Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk, and Karkhana Bazaar.Umar Farooq said the administration was committed to making the city clean, beautiful, and free of encroachments. A 24-hour control room had been set up at the Municipal Corporation office to address citizens’ complaints regarding cleanliness, sewerage, and other municipal services, he added.

Umar Farooq appealed to shopkeepers to cooperate with the district administration and discourage encroachments to revive business activities in the city’s inner markets, which had been adversely affected by traffic congestion.

WRITTEN EXAM HELD FOR EXCISE, TAXATION POLICE RECRUITMENT

A written examination for the recruitment of excise and taxation police was conducted at the District Police Lines, Sargodha on Sunday.

Under the supervision of District Police Officer Sargodha Dr. Asad Ajaz Malhi, the written examination was organized in a completely transparent manner.

A total of 25 male and 9 female candidates, who had successfully passed the physical and measurement tests for recruitment to the excise police, participated in the written examination.

The examination was monitored through biometric and video recording cameras to ensure complete transparency. “Complete impartiality and merit were ensured at all stages of recruitment,” said DPO Dr. Asad Ajaz Malhi.