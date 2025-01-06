FM Aurangzeb calls for sustained, long-term approach to address population dynamics

A delegation of Population Council led by President Dr Rana Hajjeh called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad today.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister emphasized the significant challenges posed by rapid population growth, particularly in the context of the country's development goals.

He stressed the need for a sustained, long-term and evidence-based approach to understanding and addressing population dynamics. He called for integrating these dynamics into planning across key sectors such as health, education, employment, urbanization, and the environment, as a means to unlock the full potential for socio-economic development.

The delegation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in crafting comprehensive, data-driven policies to ensure the country’s demographic transition aligns with sustainable development.