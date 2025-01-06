Gohar Khan refutes backdoor negotiation claims

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has dismissed claims of backdoor contacts or ongoing secret negotiations involving the party.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail, Gohar stated that the committee established by PTI founder Imran Khan is the sole body authorized to negotiate. He confirmed that two meetings had already been held with the government’s negotiation committee, but any further discussions require prior consultation with Imran Khan, which has not yet been scheduled.

Addressing rumors, Gohar categorically denied any involvement of Bushra Bibi in backdoor talks, calling such claims baseless. He emphasized that PTI’s demands are clear: the release of detainees and the formation of a judicial commission.

He also defended Imran Khan, asserting that neither Imran nor Bushra Bibi benefited personally from the Al-Qadir case. Gohar expressed confidence that both would be exonerated, citing testimonies from witnesses affirming their lack of involvement in any financial dealings.