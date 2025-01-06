Govt decides to introduce passport services at NADRA centres

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to reduce congestion at the central office, the government has decided to introduce passport services at selective NADRA centres across the country, according to the sources. They said that the passport services will be provided at approximately NADRA’s 11 mega centres across Pakistan, including port city Karachi. To facilitate citizens in the capital of Sindh, the Pakistan’s largest city, the government has decided to set up passport offices at two NADRA mega centres.

According to the officials, passport services will now be available at the NADRA Mega Centre 5-Star Chowrangi and NADRA Mega Centre Siemens Chowrangi (SITE). They said that the decision will help reduce congestion at the central passport office by providing alternative centres for passport services. The initiative was finalised during a recent visit by Director General Passport to Karachi, where the plan to establish passport offices at NADRA centres came under discussion. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had recently paid a surprise visit to Karachi’s 24/7 Passport Office at Awami Markaz and the NADRA Defence Mega Centre and interacted with applicants for passports and ID cards. Naqvi had assured that delays in passport issuance were being resolved, with citizens now receiving their passports within the stipulated time frame. The minister also told the applicants that delay in the issuance of passports was being addressed. Since July 1, a record-breaking 3,376,510 passports had been printed, including 776,451 in the normal category, 1,896,403 in the urgent category, and 703,656 in the fast-track category.