Govt National College committed to promoting sports: Dr Javed

LAHORE - Dr Javed Ahmed Abbasi, Principal of Government National College, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting students in extracurricular activities, particularly in the promotion of sports. He expressed these views during the college’s annual sports dinner. “Sports are a vital part of society, and through education and sports, we can cultivate a healthier nation,” said Dr Abbasi. He added that the college is striving to revive its legacy of producing renowned athletes for the country. Dr Abbasi also expressed gratitude to Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, for organizing the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival at the college.