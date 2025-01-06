Heavy snowfall in Neelum Valley leads to road closures

Continuous snowfall in and its surrounding areas has resulted in the closure of all connecting roads, causing significant disruption for both locals and tourists.

Key areas including Keran, Grace, Halmat, Taobat, and Sardari are facing difficulties due to blocked roads, with patients struggling to reach hospitals. While the Neelum Highway has been restored for traffic between Chalhana and Sharda, the road from Kel to Grace Valley remains closed, and access to Taobat is also blocked at multiple points.

Akhtar Ayub, in charge of the Disaster Management Authority, has advised tourists to refrain from unnecessary travel and urged drivers in upper Neelum to use snow chains. He also recommended maintaining a low speed, driving in heavy gear, and minimizing brake use during travel.

The Met Department reported that Kel has received 5-6 inches of snow, Janawai 10 inches, and Sharda 2-4 inches.