IHC issues detailed judgment in Toshakhana-II case, grants bail to Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a detailed 14-page judgment in the Toshakhana-II case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder , ruling that further investigation is required.

Authored by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, the judgment clarified that no legal action could be taken for not depositing a Bulgari jewellery set in Toshakhana under the existing rules. The court noted that according to the 2018 Toshakhana rules, failure to submit a receipt—not the gift itself—was grounds for action. It emphasized that prosecuting individuals for not depositing gifts, when no such requirement existed, lacks legal justification.

The court pointed out that criminal charges were initially filed against and his wife, Bushra Bibi, alleging a loss of over Rs32.8 million to the national treasury due to the undervaluation of the gift. However, the court ruled that the recently introduced 2023 rule, mandating the deposit of gifts, cannot be applied retroactively.

The judgment further highlighted the absence of evidence showing that directly influenced the valuation process through threats or pressure, refuting the prosecution's claims. A key witness, Sohaib Abbasi, was granted immunity by NAB, yet FIA’s position on his pardon remains unclear.

Granting bail to the 72-year-old PTI chief, the court noted that he had already spent over four months in custody. The IHC directed to attend all future trial proceedings, cautioning that failure to comply could result in the cancellation of his bail.

The court also acknowledged that the case is unlikely to reach a conclusion soon, as the prosecution has already gathered all necessary evidence.

Earlier, on November 22, 2024, special Central Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had issued Imran Khan’s release order after IHC approved his bail. The court confirmed that was not wanted in any other case and should be released after the submission of Rs1 million surety bonds by Tariq Noon and Raja Ghulam Sajjad.