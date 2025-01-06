Imran Khan seeks justice, not NRO: Aleema Khan

Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, has expressed concerns that ongoing negotiations give the impression the former prime minister seeks to leave jail through an NRO-like arrangement.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema highlighted that Imran Khan has been battling legal cases for over a year and a half.

She emphasized his desire for the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict to be announced, allowing the public to understand the facts of the case.

Aleema criticized the perception created by the negotiations, suggesting it falsely portrays Imran Khan as seeking an NRO to secure his release.

She noted that efforts had been made to push him to leave the country, with proposals ranging from three years to six months abroad, house arrest, or silence while the government continued its agenda.

She clarified that Imran Khan had conveyed clear demands through his negotiating committee, which had met with the government two to three times.

His primary demands include the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, along with an inquiry into the FIRs filed against 10,000 to 12,000 individuals. He also called for the release of innocent people currently detained.

Regarding the Al-Qadir Trust case, Aleema stated that Imran Khan firmly rejected claims that the case was being used as leverage against him.

He urged the authorities to announce the verdict in this case, similar to their handling of the Iddat and cipher cases.