Insecure Afghanistan

Historically, Afghanistan has not been a wealthy country. Its people have frequently faced starvation and the devastation of unending wars. Perhaps now is the time for the Afghan people to unite in the pursuit of prosperity and progress, making the best use of their human resources. According to estimates, 23 million people in Afghanistan require humanitarian assistance. Reports indicate that Afghanistan has the fourth-highest number of people experiencing severe hunger and food shortages. About 12 million Afghans face uncertainty about their next meal, placing their country among the top “hunger hotspots,” alongside Palestine, Yemen, Haiti, and Syria.

It is reported that around 80% of families live on less than $1 per day per person. Nearly four million children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers are malnourished. These dire circumstances are worsened by frequent natural disasters, from which communities lack the capacity to recover.

According to the Global Hunger Index, Afghanistan’s hunger level is categorised as “serious.” The GHI is based on four indicators: undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, and child mortality. Only Burundi and South Sudan rank below Afghanistan in terms of food insecurity.

It is imperative for the Afghan government to take all necessary measures to bring peace, law, and order, and to improve the lives of its people. They must discourage all forms of terrorism and adopt a modern approach to address their economic problems. Meanwhile, Pakistan should continue to support the Afghan people with empathy and patience.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.