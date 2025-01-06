Islamabad court orders arrest of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has issued an arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister in connection with a case involving the possession of liquor and illicit arms.

The court directed the SSP Operations to arrest the KP CM due to his repeated absence from hearings. Previously, the court had served a questionnaire to Zahoor Hassan, the CM’s counsel, regarding violations of Section 144 and the illegal possession of weapons and liquor.

The court's questions included whether Gandapur had attended a gathering on October 30, 2016, despite a magistrate’s restriction order, and whether he fled the scene in a black car, which was later seized by police.

Additionally, the court inquired if a bottle of liquor, confirmed by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency’s report, and a bulletproof jacket along with an unlicensed weapon were recovered from the vehicle.