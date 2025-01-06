JUI chief calls for global support on Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has issued a strong statement reaffirming the unwavering resolve of the Kashmiri people to continue their struggle until their globally recognized right to self-determination is achieved.

“The Kashmiri people will persevere in their struggle until they attain their right to self-determination, as recognized by international resolutions,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The , on the occasion of Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day being observed today by Kashmiri people across the globe, criticized India’s intransigence and negative attitude as the main obstacle to the implementation of United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

He also expressed disappointment over the UN’s failure to fulfill its responsibility to hold a plebiscite in the region. “The United Nations has failed to honor its commitment to conduct a plebiscite in Kashmir as per its 1948 and 1949 resolutions, even after more than seven decades,” he stated.

The condemned India for its brutal repression and ongoing genocide of Kashmiri Muslims, urging the global community to take notice of the grave human rights violations. “The Kashmiri Muslims are enduring India’s worst atrocities and ethnic cleansing,” he remarked. Reiterating his support for the Kashmiri freedom struggle, Maulana Fazlur Rehman declared, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brethren in their quest for freedom.”

He called on the international community to recognize the Kashmiri people’s demand for self-determination and to hold India accountable for its illegal occupation of the region. The concluded by expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people and urged global powers to ensure the implementation of the UN resolutions. “India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir must end, and the international community must take immediate action to uphold justice and peace,” he emphasized.