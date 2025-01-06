Justin Trudeau resigns as Canadian Prime Minister

announced his resignation as the leader of the ruling Liberal Party during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday. The 53-year-old confirmed his decision to step down, stating, “I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its new leader.”

Trudeau cited internal party challenges and the need for a "real choice" for Canadians in the upcoming election as key reasons for his decision. He will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until the Liberal Party selects a new leader.

To facilitate the transition, Canada’s parliament will be prorogued until March 24. “Parliament has been paralyzed for months,” Trudeau noted, highlighting the challenges of navigating a minority government.

Reflecting on his leadership since 2015, Trudeau expressed regret over not achieving electoral reform and acknowledged mounting pressure from declining poll numbers and internal dissent. His resignation follows Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s departure in December, which intensified calls for Trudeau to step aside.

The Liberal Party will now appoint an interim leader and prepare for a special leadership convention as they trail the opposition Conservatives in polls ahead of an election scheduled for late October.