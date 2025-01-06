Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Justin Trudeau resigns as Canadian Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau resigns as Canadian Prime Minister
Web Monitoring Desk
10:20 PM | January 06, 2025
International, Top Stories

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as the leader of the ruling Liberal Party during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday. The 53-year-old confirmed his decision to step down, stating, “I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its new leader.”

Trudeau cited internal party challenges and the need for a "real choice" for Canadians in the upcoming election as key reasons for his decision. He will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until the Liberal Party selects a new leader.

To facilitate the transition, Canada’s parliament will be prorogued until March 24. “Parliament has been paralyzed for months,” Trudeau noted, highlighting the challenges of navigating a minority government.

Reflecting on his leadership since 2015, Trudeau expressed regret over not achieving electoral reform and acknowledged mounting pressure from declining poll numbers and internal dissent. His resignation follows Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s departure in December, which intensified calls for Trudeau to step aside.

UK government urged to summon US ambassador for explanation over 'Elon Musk's interference'

The Liberal Party will now appoint an interim leader and prepare for a special leadership convention as they trail the opposition Conservatives in polls ahead of an election scheduled for late October.

Tags:

Web Monitoring Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1736148849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025