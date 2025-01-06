Kashmir a test of humanity’s conscience: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that Kashmir issue was a test of humanity’s conscience. In his message on Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day, he highlighted that the suffering of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is not just a regional issue but a grave test of humanity’s conscience. He voiced deep disappointment at the global community’s persistent silence over the relentless atrocities faced by the Kashmiri people.

The PPP chief emphasized that the world community must fulfil its promises to the Kashmiri people in IIOJK and ensure the realization of their inalienable rights. He reiterated that the right to self-determination is a fundamental principle enshrined in international law and promised to the people of Kashmir through United Nations resolutions.

Bilawal paid tribute to the unyielding resolve of the people of occupied Kashmir, who have steadfastly endured decades of oppression while standing firm in their demand for dignity, justice, and freedom. “Today, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our resilient Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have faced relentless Indian oppression. Your sacrifices will not go in vain. The Pakistan Peoples Party has always been at the forefront of defending the Kashmir cause and will continue to raise its voice for your rights on every platform,” he said.

The PPP Chairman reaffirmed his commitment to extending unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir until their freedom is achieved.

“On this day, we renew our pledge to amplify your voice with greater resolve and defend your cause. Together, we will ensure that the dream of a peaceful, free Kashmir, liberated from Indian occupation, becomes a reality,” he said.