KP vows action after attack on Deputy Commissioner's convoy in Kurram

3:32 PM | January 06, 2025
Following the January 4 attack on a convoy in Bagan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to taking strict action against those possessing illegal weapons.

He assured that the peace agreement remains intact and pledged to ensure the implementation of all its clauses. “Those responsible for the attack on the Deputy Commissioner will be arrested soon and brought to justice. Anyone attempting to undermine the peace accord will be exposed and face appropriate punishment,” he said.

Barrister Saif added that security on the Kurram highway has been further tightened and that tribal elders have been urged to hand over those involved in the attack promptly.

The KP government imposed Section 144 in Kurram on Sunday following the attack, which also injured six individuals. The incident occurred when Deputy Commissioner Javaidullah Mehsud and his team were negotiating to reopen the road to Parachinar as part of a peace agreement signed between rival groups. The convoy was ambushed by 40 to 50 armed attackers during the negotiations.

Under Section 144, public gatherings, processions, and the display of weapons have been banned in the region. The government has announced strict measures to maintain peace and punish those disrupting it.

