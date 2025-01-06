LGH provided dialysis to over 18,000 patients in 2024

LAHORE - The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) provided free dialysis services to over 18,000 patients in 2024, with plans now underway to establish a dedicated lab counter at the hospital’s state-of-the-art dialysis center for improved patient convenience. Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College, Professor Dr Muhammad Alfareed Zafar, shared the news during his visit to the dialysis center on Sunday. He highlighted that, under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the LGH’s dialysis center is operational 24/7, equipped with 30 dialysis machines offering free-of-cost treatment. Dr. Zafar further stated that the facility includes separate machines and pathways for Hepatitis B and C patients to prevent cross-contamination and ensure safety. Addressing the center’s staff, he stressed strict adherence to the Punjab Healthcare Commission’s SOPs, meticulous screening procedures, and the maintenance of updated patient records. The Principal also directed AMS Vigilance Dr. Adnan Masood, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Fazilat Lal, and other senior staff to conduct daily inspections of all hospital departments, particularly the dialysis center, and submit detailed reports to the Medical Superintendent (MS). Additionally, he emphasized the need for comprehensive health screenings of healthcare professionals working at the dialysis center every six months to safeguard their well-being. He reiterated the importance of modernizing healthcare services and implementing preventive measures to meet contemporary medical standards.

During the visit, several key officials, including MS Dr. Faryad Hussain, Professor of Urology Dr. Khizar Hayat Gondal, Professor of Nephrology Dr. Abid Rehman, and other health professionals, accompanied the Principal.