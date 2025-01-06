Maryam Nawaz encourages students, unveils expanded scholarships, youth support initiatives

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has encouraged students to prioritize their education and resist being used as tools for others' agendas.

Speaking at the Honhar Scholarship Programme ceremony at Bahauddin Zakariya University, she congratulated scholarship recipients and their families, noting that she addressed them as a mother rather than a chief minister.

Reaffirming her commitment to education, Maryam announced plans to expand the scope of the scholarship program.

She emphasized that the funds belong to the government and questioned why such resources had not been consistently invested in students over the past 75 years.

She highlighted that scholarships were awarded purely on merit, with no consideration of political affiliations or recommendations from MNAs or MPAs.

Maryam also announced initiatives to distribute modern laptops and provide interest-free loans of up to Rs. 30 million to support young entrepreneurs, with the scheme set to launch next week.

She advised students to steer clear of negative influences, respect differing opinions, and focus on progress.

She underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring no child is deprived of higher education due to financial challenges.