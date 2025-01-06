Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Maryam Nawaz encourages students, unveils expanded scholarships, youth support initiatives

Maryam Nawaz encourages students, unveils expanded scholarships, youth support initiatives
Web Desk
8:21 PM | January 06, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has encouraged students to prioritize their education and resist being used as tools for others' agendas.

Speaking at the Honhar Scholarship Programme ceremony at Bahauddin Zakariya University, she congratulated scholarship recipients and their families, noting that she addressed them as a mother rather than a chief minister.

Reaffirming her commitment to education, Maryam announced plans to expand the scope of the scholarship program.

She emphasized that the funds belong to the government and questioned why such resources had not been consistently invested in students over the past 75 years.

She highlighted that scholarships were awarded purely on merit, with no consideration of political affiliations or recommendations from MNAs or MPAs.

Maryam also announced initiatives to distribute modern laptops and provide interest-free loans of up to Rs. 30 million to support young entrepreneurs, with the scheme set to launch next week.

Imran Khan seeks justice, not NRO: Aleema Khan

She advised students to steer clear of negative influences, respect differing opinions, and focus on progress.

She underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring no child is deprived of higher education due to financial challenges.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1736148849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025