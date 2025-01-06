The recent move by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior to ban the operations of two international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) — Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) and Vital Strategies — has sparked significant public interest. This decisive action, prompted by allegations of illegal activities, raises serious questions about the role of INGOs in Pakistan and their impact on both public health and national security.

For years, organizations like CTFK have claimed to champion causes such as tobacco control. However, their actions in Pakistan tell a different story. According to sources, Malik Imran, who presented himself as the Country Manager for CTFK, was allegedly involved in embezzlement last year. He reportedly misappropriated funds and opened a company called Capital Calling in his brother’s name to divert these funds for personal gain. This led to his dismissal by CTFK. While Bloomberg, a key sponsor of CTFK, and the organization itself were aware of these events, they did not suspend their operations in Pakistan until the government imposed a ban.

Mustehkam Pakistan, a platform advocating for stronger governance, has raised pertinent concerns. A spokesperson for the platform stated, “The situation highlights a pressing need for accountability and oversight. The operations of unregistered INGOs, especially those involved in critical sectors like public health, must be transparent and compliant with local regulations.” Despite being unregistered with the Ministry of Interior, Economic Affairs Division, and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, these INGOs reportedly collaborated with local NGOs and government institutions, raising serious concerns about their influence on policy-making.

The Ministry of Interior emphasized that the INGOs were operating without proper registration or government approval, violating Pakistani laws. Despite their collaboration with entities like the Ministry of Health, these organizations’ non-compliance with regulatory requirements led to directives for the immediate cessation of their activities. The State Bank of Pakistan has also been instructed to freeze their accounts to curb financial irregularities.

Beyond administrative violations, the ramifications of their activities could have been catastrophic. According to sources, their financial irregularities and lack of transparency posed a potential risk of Pakistan being placed back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. The FATF grey list, which identifies countries with strategic deficiencies in their systems to counter money laundering and terrorist financing, can severely impact a nation’s economy. Grey-listed countries often face reduced foreign investment, higher borrowing costs, and diminished global trade opportunities.

The misuse of funds has also come under fire. Funds were reportedly misused, with allegations ranging from media bribery to personal enrichment through the company Capital Calling, owned by Malik Imran’s brother. Although the INGOs claimed to advocate for tobacco control, their funding allocations raise questions. Instead of addressing pressing issues like the rampant illicit cigarette trade, much of their funding was reportedly spent on media campaigns, bribery, and non-productive activities.

In addition to the financial mismanagement and lack of transparency, there is mounting evidence that these INGOs have played a more sinister role in Pakistan's tobacco control landscape. There are allegations that these organizations actively supported illicit mafias, contributing to the proliferation of illegal tobacco trade in the country. Rather than focusing on the ban of illicit tobacco, these organizations allegedly turned a blind eye to the issue, opting instead to promote media campaigns that failed to address the root causes of tobacco consumption.

This negligence, in part, stems from their apparent manipulation of the government. By influencing public policy and regulatory frameworks, these INGOs attempted to steer the government's focus away from urgent issues like the illegal tobacco trade, which continues to drain national resources. The INGOs' role in supporting illicit networks can be seen as a direct contradiction to their public stance on tobacco control. Instead of helping to curb the availability of illicit tobacco products, these organizations have been accused of complicating efforts to shut down the illegal trade, potentially for their own financial and political gains.

The Ministry of Interior’s decision to freeze the INGOs’ accounts and halt their operations is a wake-up call for stricter oversight of foreign organizations operating in Pakistan. While INGOs can play a vital role in addressing public health crises, their work must align with the country’s legal framework and priorities. The unchecked operations of these organizations have not only hurt genuine tobacco control efforts but have also risked compromising Pakistan’s economic and security interests.

Moving forward, Pakistan must establish robust mechanisms to ensure INGOs operate transparently and in compliance with local laws. Prioritizing issues like the illicit tobacco trade, which drains billions in revenue and undermines public health, should be at the forefront of such efforts. By doing so, the government can reclaim control over its public health agenda and prevent further exploitation of its resources and institutions.