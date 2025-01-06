MQM-P awaits inclusion in federal cabinet expansion discussions

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has disclosed ongoing discussions regarding the expansion of the federal cabinet, though it has not yet been approached by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

MQM-P sources highlighted their demand for representation proportional to their assembly seats, stating that decisions would be made if and when the PML-N seeks their input.

The sources also mentioned that MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other party officials are likely to meet with PML-N leadership next week.

Meanwhile, several PML-N leaders from Sindh are reportedly vying for positions in the expanded federal cabinet.