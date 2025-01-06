Muzammil, Amna, Hassan win titles at National Ranking Tennis

LAHORE - Muzammil Murtaza, Amna Ali Qayum and Hassan Usmani clinched their respective titles at the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

The closing ceremony was attended by HE Ladislav Steinhubel, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, as the chief guest, and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, Patron of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), as the guest of honor. Prominent figures, including members of the Saifullah family –AnwarSaifullah Khan, Javed Saifullah Khan, Usman Saifullah Khan, and Asad Saifullah Khan – alongsideQamar Zaman (ex-Chairman NAB), Hassan Baig, Tufail Cheema, Col Zia-ud-din Tufail, and Col Gul Rehman, were present.

The ceremony also saw a large gathering of tennis players, coaches, parents, media representatives, and enthusiastic tennis fans. A minute of silence was observed to honor the passing of the father-in-law of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, adding a solemn note to the occasion.

During the event, young tennis prodigy Hassan Usmani received a cash award of Rs 25,000/- for his remarkable performances in U-14 tournaments in Saudi Arabia and Ashgabat, reflecting his bright future on the international stage. Additionally, Mahboob Khan, the longest-serving coach of Pakistan and a USPTR-certified coach, was presented with a shield in recognition of his invaluable contributions to tennis development in the country.

In the men’s singles final, Muzammil Murtaza displayed dominance, defeating Muhammad Shoaib 6-3, 6-2 to claim the title. The ladies’ singles final saw Amna Ali Qayum secure a hard-fought victory over Soha Ali 6-3, 6-4. In the boys’ U-14 final, Hassan Usmani showcased his talent with a resounding 6-2, 6-0 win against Ruhab Faisal, while in the boys’ U-12 final, Shayan Afridi defeated Rashid Ali 6-1, 6-0 to emerge victorious.