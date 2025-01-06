NA committee approves bill to establish child courts

In response to rising child abuse cases, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence has unanimously approved a bill to establish child courts.

The bill, presented by PML-N Member of National Assembly Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar, proposes amendments to criminal laws to create dedicated courts for child victims of rape.

Syeda Nausheen stated that magistrates would record victims’ statements in a child-friendly environment with the presence of a psychiatrist. Additionally, the child courts would be mandated to resolve rape cases within six months.

Although Standing Committee member Jam Aslam initially opposed the bill, it ultimately received unanimous approval.