Need to revive PPP in Punjab stressed

LAHORE - On the occasion of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 97th birthday an event was organised by PPP Lahore General Secretary Rana Jamil Manj. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate the birth anniversary of the founding leader. During the ceremony PPP leaders asserted the need to revive the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab by adhering to Bhutto’s ideology and continuing Benazir Bhutto’s mission. The goal, they asserted, should be to bring Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the office of Prime Minister. Notable attendees included Central Punjab PPP Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Mian Ayub, Suhail Malik, Arif Khan, Shahida Jabeen, Nadia Shah, Amjad Jatt, and others. Speaking at the seminar, Mian Ayub, Asif Hashmi, Suhail Malik, and others highlighted Bhutto’s revolutionary approach. They recalled that when Bhutto founded PPP in Lahore, it attracted people from all walks of life. They remarked how Bhutto transformed societal dynamics, empowering the underprivileged to stand tall against the elite. The speakers noted that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto disliked sycophancy and believed in leadership driven by principles, not wealth. They lamented the current mistreatment of PPP workers and criticized the party’s alliance with the PML-N, questioning why PPP would ally with a party linked to the legacy of General Zia-ul-Haq. They further stated that after Quaid-e-Azam, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the only true leader who left a lasting impact on Pakistan. They praised his legacy, including the introduction of Pakistan’s nuclear program, which they claimed was the reason behind the assassination of Bhutto’s family. Concluding their remarks, the speakers reaffirmed Bhutto’s commitment to the poor, quoting his famous words, “My life and death are for the poor,” and declared that he lived and died proving this ethos.