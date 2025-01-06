Negotiations Crossroads

It was never going to be an effortless journey. Negotiations between the government and the PTI were expected to encounter roadblocks, and here we are. Yet, the predictable complexities of such talks make it all the more crucial for both parties to maintain decorum. Publicly airing grievances or trading accusations after leaving the negotiation table does little more than undermine the process.

The situation is precarious, and reaching this stage itself has been an arduous effort. Both sides must recognise the immense responsibility they bear, not just for their constituencies but for the nation’s stability. The opportunity before them is rare—a chance to resolve a divisive political conflict and demonstrate that dialogue, no matter how fractious, can lead to reconciliation. Squandering it would not only further deepen the crisis but also risk Pakistan’s image internationally. Recent statements from foreign representatives about domestic issues should serve as a sobering reminder of the embarrassment these divisions bring to the nation. It is not just about the optics; the longer the political stalemate persists, the harder it will be to address the pressing economic and social challenges that demand immediate attention.

Rather than focusing on one-upmanship, both parties need to prioritise the larger picture. Political maturity demands an ability to compromise for the greater good, and it is in this spirit that we hope the government and PTI will engage moving forward.

Pakistan cannot afford to keep its energy tied up in endless disputes between its elected representatives. Practical solutions for the real problems—economic recovery, law and order, and governance—must take precedence over political point-scoring. It is high time all stakeholders understand that their actions now will shape the trajectory of the nation for years to come.