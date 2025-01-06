Elon Musk proposes renaming Mars as “New World.” He envisions a human colony on Mars as a stepping stone for settling other planets, offering humanity a safety net in case of Earthly crises. Musk sees Mars as a backup for Earth, ensuring humanity’s survival and fostering its expansion.

In his vision, a colony on Mars would protect civilisation while broadening its horizons. Establishing “New World” would mark the beginning of an era where humans venture into the unexplored expanses of the universe. Musk aims to create a technologically advanced community on Mars, one step ahead of Earth, embracing a future where humanity evolves beyond its terrestrial confines.

AYESHA MANSOOR,

Kech.