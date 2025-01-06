Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

New World

January 06, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Elon Musk proposes renaming Mars as “New World.” He envisions a human colony on Mars as a stepping stone for settling other planets, offering humanity a safety net in case of Earthly crises. Musk sees Mars as a backup for Earth, ensuring humanity’s survival and fostering its expansion.

In his vision, a colony on Mars would protect civilisation while broadening its horizons. Establishing “New World” would mark the beginning of an era where humans venture into the unexplored expanses of the universe. Musk aims to create a technologically advanced community on Mars, one step ahead of Earth, embracing a future where humanity evolves beyond its terrestrial confines.

AYESHA MANSOOR,

Kech.

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025