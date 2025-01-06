NTDC transmission constraints lead to 1,545pc surge in losses

ISLAMABAD - The losses incurred due to the congestion in NTDC transmission and the inadequacy of the transmission system have increased by over 1,545 percent from Rs3.67 billion in FY 2021-22 to Rs60.386 billion in FY 2023-24.

Similarly, liability on account of Non-Project Missed Volume (NPMV) of energy, due to grid constraints/operational issues, has been on the rise and increased by 1,975 percent from Rs1.905 billion in FY 2021-22 to approximately Rs39.521 billion during FY 2023-24, according to the State of the Industry Report released by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

According to the report, losses due to Part Load Adjustment Charges (PLAC) increased by 198 percent, rising from Rs18.703 billion in FY 2019-20 to Rs55.671 billion.

On persistent technical constraints and overloading in the NTDC network, the NEPRA report said that the NTDC transmission network has been identified as a critical bottleneck hindering the delivery of affordable and reliable electricity. Although there is a substantial amount of economic power generation such as nuclear, Thar coal, and renewable energy, primarily located in the southern regions, the current transmission and transformation infrastructure is inadequate for transporting this cost-effective power to key load centres.

The congestion in transmission and the inadequacy of the transmission system have significantly affected the power sector, resulting in estimated losses of approximately Rs60.386 billion in FY 2023-24 increased by 1,545 percent. They were Rs3.67 billion in FY 2021-22. The losses on account of NTDC system constraints were Rs20.203 billion in FY 2022-23.

In FY 2023-24, PLAC payments accumulated to Rs 55.671 billion, a significant increase from Rs 18.703 billion in FY 2019-20. Part Load Adjustment Charges (PLAC) are prompted when power plants operate below their full load capacity. Such operation often results in decreased efficiency and higher generation costs, which are then reflected in the monthly Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) charges borne by end-consumers. Under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), power plants are entitled to claim PLAC when they operate at less than full capacity. This is an undesirable cost causing unnecessary burden on the power sector

Looking ahead, the cost of PLAC is expected to rise further as the schedules of various PPAs with the CPPA-G are currently being processed and finalised in the near future, the report claimed.

Similarly, the report said that at the close of FY 2023-24, the installed generation capacity in the CPPA-G system was 42,512 MW. During the same fiscal year, the CPPA-G system experienced a maximum demand of 30,150 MW and a minimum demand of 7,015 MW. In contrast, the CPPA-G system was able to serve a maximum load of only 25,516 MW, and that was also for a limited duration. The average annual load served by the CPPA-G system during FY 2023-24 was 18,463 MW.

Regarding payment on account of Non-Project Missed Volume (NPMV), the report said that it refers to the energy that could have been generated but was lost due to factors such as grid constraints and other operational issues beyond the control of power producers. The non-evacuation of available energy from RE power plants, particularly wind farms, poses a significant challenge in Pakistan’s power sector. Despite substantial investments in wind energy, inadequate transmission infrastructure and poor grid connectivity have resulted in large quantities of potential electricity generation going unused. The liability due to NPMV has been steadily rising, increasing by 1,975 percent from Rs1,905 million in FY 2021-22. Payments related to NPMV grew to Rs11,838 million in FY 2022-23 and reached approximately Rs39,521 million in FY 2023-24.The substantial increase in NPMV payments highlights the urgent need for effective measures to address and reduce the causes of missed energy volumes.

On suboptimal performance of Guddu 747 MW Power Plant, the report said that Guddu 747 MW is a relatively new addition to the GENCO-II generation fleet, commissioned on December 17, 2014. Since its Commercial Operation Date (COD), Guddu 747 has experienced two significant machine failures— its gas turbine suffered damage from February 12, 2021 to June 24, 2022, and the steam turbine went on forced outage on July 10, 2022, a situation that remained unresolved. Focusing on its performance during FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24, Guddu 747 has been operating solely in open cycle mode since the steam turbine failure. Over these two fiscal years, the plant generated a total of 4,845.05 GWh in this mode. Given that the cost of electricity generation in open cycle is approximately 1.5 times higher than in combined cycle, the financial impact of operating in open cycle mode during FY 2023-24 was estimated at around Rs7.92 billion, up from approximately Rs6.49 billion in FY 2022-23. This increasing financial burden underscores the challenges facing the power sector. Additionally, the ongoing reliance on expensive marginal plants due to the absence of the Guddu 747 steam turbine has further exacerbated the financial implications, with an estimated cumulative impact of approximately Rs86.18 billion over the two years.

The Lucky Electric Power Company Limited operates a 660 MW coal-based power plant located in the southern region of Pakistan, near Karachi. Initially licensed to run on imported coal, the plant later shifted its primary fuel source to local Thar coal, in line with the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to utilise indigenous resources. However, pending the availability of local Thar coal, the plant has been permitted to operate on sub-bituminous imported coal until local supplies commence, which has yet to be materialised, leaving the plant reliant on imported coal. Since achieving its COD on March 21, 2022, the plant’s utilisation factor has remained notably low, at 74.40 percent (FY 2022-23) and 37.80 percent (FY 2023-24), primarily due to this dependency on imported coal. This reliance has negatively affected the plant’s overall utilisation, as its position in the EMO diminishes with imported coal, often resulting in disqualification from dispatch orders from the system operator. The estimated loss from the underutilisation of the plant, arising from the unavailability of local Thar coal since COD, is approximately Rs15.053 billion.