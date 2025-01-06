Pak Navy all set to host 9th Aman Exercises

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Navy is all set to host the 9th Aman Exercises 2025 from February 7 to February 11. This year, the Pakistan Navy will also host the Aman Dialogue. A key highlight of Aman 2025 exercises will be the Aman Dialogue featuring naval chiefs and heads of coast guards of various participating countries.

For the first time, the inaugural session of the Aman Dialogue will be held alongside the Aman 2025 exercises. Senior naval leadership from around the world will discuss a joint strategy to address regional security and maritime threats during the Aman Dialogue which is the strategic component of the Aman 2025.

Naval chiefs, coast guard heads, and defence force leaders from participating countries will attend the Aman Dialogue. Around 60 countries from around the globe will participate in the Aman 2025 with their naval ships, aircraft, and special services groups. The Aman Exercises have been held biennially since 2007. The first Aman Exercises saw participation from 28 countries.

In the 2023 Aman Exercises, 50 countries participated. The Aman Exercises aim to promote regional peace and cooperation. The opening ceremony of Aman 2025 will take place at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard.

During the exercises, Pakistan Marines will showcase their expertise in counter-terrorism. Tabletop discussions on maritime security and naval defense will also be held.

The event will feature international military band displays, cultural showcases, and a food gala. An International Fleet Review will be held on February 11 as part of the Aman Exercises. During the Fleet Review, Pakistan Navy teams will present a counter-piracy demonstration.

The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, and participating countries will perform a fly-past. Special operation forces, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and marine units will also participate in the exercises.