Pakistan aims regional unity

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has launched a diplomatic campaign to promote regional unity to boost cooperation and partnerships.

Top diplomats said Pakistan aims to position itself as a pivotal player in regional and global integration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Bangladesh in the first week of February, marking the first trip by a Pakistani foreign minister to Dhaka in over a decade.

This visit, the first since then Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar’s 2012 trip, signals a thaw in relations between Islamabad and Dhaka following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

During his visit, Dar is expected to discuss bilateral ties, trade expansion, and enhanced connectivity.

Bangladesh has already lifted restrictions on Pakistani exports, paving the way for increased trade and initiating direct sea trade routes between the two nations.

Dar also confirmed that Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has accepted an invitation to visit Islamabad, signifying growing mutual cooperation.

In another diplomatic move, Ishaq Dar is set to visit Malaysia from February 3 to February 5 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The visit will focus on strengthening economic cooperation, trade, and investment opportunities. Discussions are expected to cover key areas such as energy, agriculture, and regional connectivity, with the Foreign Office finalizing the agenda.

Recently, addressing the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to fostering regional peace, security, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-hosted event, Dar highlighted Asia’s strategic importance, noting its vast population and economic potential.

He emphasized the need for collective action to address persistent challenges such as political disputes, poverty, and climate change. Dar reiterated Pakistan’s support for peaceful resolutions to long-standing conflicts, including Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir, as essential for regional stability.

The Deputy Prime Minister also advocated for initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to enhance regional connectivity and economic integration. He called for prioritizing infrastructure development, digital connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges to foster mutual understanding and growth.

At the United Nations, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Munir Akram, echoed the nation’s commitment to regional and global cooperation.

Speaking during a recent debate on partnerships between the UN and regional organizations, Akram emphasized adherence to the UN Charter and equitable treatment of all member states.

Highlighting the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), he stressed the importance of initiatives like CPEC in promoting regional development.

Pakistan also welcomed the establishment of the African Union-Arab League-Organization of Islamic Cooperation Trilateral Commission, reflecting its dedication to cross-regional collaboration.

Ambassador Akram proposed several recommendations to strengthen regional integration including adherence to international law and respect for sovereignty, prevention of dominance by powerful states within regional organizations, support for underdeveloped economies in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and emphasis on connectivity projects and digital integration to modernize economies.

Pakistan is actively reshaping its diplomatic landscape, focusing on strengthening ties within South Asia and beyond. Ishaq Dar’s visits to Bangladesh and Malaysia, coupled with Pakistan’s proactive role in forums like CICA and the UN, underscore the commitment to foster regional peace, economic cooperation, and sustainable development.