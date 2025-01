LAHORE - Pakistan’s Sohail Adnan continued his impressive run at the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham on Sunday. Adnan defeated Egyptian opponent Amr Moustafa 3-0 in the semifinal by 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7. This victory sets the stage for a final clash against top seed Egyptian player Moez Tamer Elmoghazy in the U-13 category.