Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“Exile is strangely compelling to think about but terrible to experience. It is the unhealable rift forced between a human being and a native place, between the self and its true home”. –Edward Said

Past in Perspective
January 06, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Trail of Tears is a haunting chapter in American history, marked by the forced removal of thousands of Native Americans from their ancestral lands in the 1830s. This tragic event was primarily driven by the United States government’s desire for westward expansion and the removal of the “Five Civilised Tribes” — the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Chickasaw, and Seminole. The arduous journey, mainly on foot, led to the suffering and deaths of many indigenous people due to exposure, disease, and starvation. The Trail of Tears serves as a somber reminder of the profound injustices and suffering endured by Native Americans as they were forcibly uprooted from their homes and heritage.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025