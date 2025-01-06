PCB chairman announces London treatment for Saim Ayub’s recovery

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has announced that Pakistan’s promising batter Saim Ayub will be sent to London for immediate medical treatment to address his injury. The decision was made following consultations with medical experts to ensure Ayub receives a thorough diagnosis and the best possible care. Naqvi personally reached out to the left-handed batter, inquiring about his condition and wishing him a swift recovery. Ayub will be examined by renowned orthopedic specialists in London, with an appointment already secured at a leading hospital. His medical reports, prepared by Dr Mamreze in Pakistan, have been forwarded to London for detailed evaluation. Naqvi highlighted Ayub’s significance to Pakistan cricket, saying: “Saim Ayub is a stylish and outstanding batter, and an asset to our cricket team. We are committed to providing him with all necessary resources to ensure a full recovery.” To support Ayub, the PCB has arranged for him to travel on the next available flight from Cape Town to London, accompanied by Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood, who will oversee his well-being throughout the process.