Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PCB chairman confirms GSL upgradation to complete by January 25

PCB chairman confirms GSL upgradation to complete by January 25
Web Sports Desk
5:22 PM | January 06, 2025
Sports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the upgrade of the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be completed by January 25, with a grand inauguration planned for January 27.

During a media interaction at the stadium, Naqvi expressed confidence that the upgrade would be finalized on time and shared that the inauguration would feature several prominent personalities.

Naqvi also addressed the national cricket team’s performance on their ongoing tour of South Africa, acknowledging their struggles following Pakistan’s defeat in the first Test and their follow-on in the second. Despite the challenges, he stressed that both wins and losses are part of the game, highlighting the team's resilience. “The team is fighting, and this is what matters the most,” he said.

On the rising concerns over young opener Saim Ayub’s treatment, Naqvi assured that the PCB would prioritize his medical care. Saim, a promising talent for the national team, will travel to London for treatment from a renowned sports doctor, accompanied by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood. “Saim Ayub is an asset to Pakistan, and we are committed to his swift recovery,” Naqvi emphasized.

NA committee approves bill to establish child courts

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1736148849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025