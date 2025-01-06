PCB chairman confirms GSL upgradation to complete by January 25

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman announced that the upgrade of the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be completed by January 25, with a grand inauguration planned for January 27.

During a media interaction at the stadium, Naqvi expressed confidence that the upgrade would be finalized on time and shared that the inauguration would feature several prominent personalities.

Naqvi also addressed the national cricket team’s performance on their ongoing tour of South Africa, acknowledging their struggles following Pakistan’s defeat in the first Test and their follow-on in the second. Despite the challenges, he stressed that both wins and losses are part of the game, highlighting the team's resilience. “The team is fighting, and this is what matters the most,” he said.

On the rising concerns over young opener Saim Ayub’s treatment, Naqvi assured that the PCB would prioritize his medical care. Saim, a promising talent for the national team, will travel to London for treatment from a renowned sports doctor, accompanied by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood. “Saim Ayub is an asset to Pakistan, and we are committed to his swift recovery,” Naqvi emphasized.