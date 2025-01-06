Peace in KP vital for country’s prosperity: Muqam

SAWAT - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, said here on Sunday that peace in the province was vital for the sustainable progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Addressing a function hosted in honour of Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, here at Malam Jabba, Engr Amir Muqam said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rendered great sacrifices for the country, and special focus should be placed on the socioeconomic empowerment of its youth, which is imperative for the lasting peace and economic prosperity of the province.

He said the country’s overall stability and prosperity were linked to the peace of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Engr Amir Muqam emphasized that terrorism was one of the major challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and collective efforts were required to completely wipe out this menace.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had accorded the highest priority to the socioeconomic empowerment of youth, and the “Uran Pakistan” initiative had provided an excellent opportunity for youth to contribute to the country’s development.

Muqam said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were eagerly awaiting the visits of PML-N central leadership to the province.

He added that whenever a difficult situation arose in Pakistan, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood like a solid rock in defense of the country.

Engr Amir Muqam noted that due to the sacrifices of the people of Swat, terrorism had been defeated in the Malakand Division, and the national flag was hoisted at the top.

The minister recalled that he had faced several terror attacks in the past with steadfastness and always raised his voice against terrorism.

He further said that when then-Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged large protest rallies to express solidarity with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. He emphasized that the PML-N leadership faced all the cases in court and was later acquitted after the allegations against them were proven incorrect.

He added that the courts would decide the cases involving the PTI founder, not the negotiation committee.

Amir Muqam pointed out that in the 2024 general elections, PML-N emerged as the second-largest political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and his party currently holds an important position as the opposition leader in the KP Assembly.

He mentioned that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also voted in favor of Pakistan during the 1947 referendum.

Engr Amir Muqam also criticized the PTI for deceiving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the third time in the name of so-called “change.” He stated that the problems of the masses had significantly increased due to poor governance, rampant corruption, and the use of financial resources for agitation politics.

He suggested that the share of the NFC award allocated to KP could have been better utilized for the welfare of the people, strengthening the counter-terrorism department, and improving the police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, instead of launching attacks on Islamabad.

He remarked that PTI’s agenda was not focused on the welfare of the masses, but rather on personal interests. He stressed that PML-N was the only party capable of providing a tough challenge to PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muqam highlighted that Pakistan was making rapid progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who had significantly improved the country’s image on the international front in a short time.

He noted that foreign investment had started returning to Pakistan, the confidence of international monetary institutions had been restored, the stock exchange had achieved record progress, and inflation had decreased to below four digits due to the prudent policies of the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Amir Muqam expressed hope that Rana Mashood would give special focus to the welfare and development of youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would launch special projects for them. He assured his full support to him.