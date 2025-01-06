Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PFC board approves plan 2025 to expand global market reach

NEWS WIRE
January 06, 2025
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  The Board of Directors of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) convened on Sunday unanimously approved an ambitious 2025 annual plan for participation in all important international expos aimed at expanding the country’s footprint in the global furniture market.

Chairing the board of directors meeting of PFC, its CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq said this initiative aligns with PFC’s broader vision of enhancing the furniture industry’s contribution to the national economy and creating new employment opportunities through sustainable growth and innovation. He informed that the plan includes active participation in all major international expos scheduled throughout the year. This strategic initiative seeks to showcase Pakistan’s high-quality furniture products, attract foreign investment, and foster joint ventures in the furniture manufacturing sector. He emphasised the significance of these expos as a platform for promoting the unique craftsmanship and modern designs of Pakistani furniture. He noted that such efforts not only elevate the global profile of Pakistan’s furniture industry but also create opportunities for local manufacturers to collaborate with international stakeholders.

S Korea’s presidential security chief defies Yoon arrest bid as deadline looms

The board highlighted the importance of presenting Pakistan as a competitive player in the international market, leveraging these events to establish long-term business partnerships and explore export opportunities. Participation will focus on exhibiting a diverse range of furniture designs, including traditional and contemporary styles, to cater to global consumer preferences, he concluded.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025