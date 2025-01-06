PM, Dar, Naqvi to appear in court over Greece boat tragedy

A local lawyer has filed a negligence case in court against , Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister , and Interior Minister in connection with the tragic boat accident in Greece that claimed the lives of 75 Pakistanis.

The Additional Sessions Judge (Court-II) in Sukkur has issued notices summoning the three ministers to appear before the court on January 15.

The court has also directed the Speaker of the National Assembly to ensure the presence of the officials.

The petition alleges that government negligence contributed to the loss of lives, highlighting that unemployed Pakistanis are forced to leave the country illegally due to a lack of opportunities. The petitioner is also seeking a case to be registered against the officials at the Rohri police station for failing to prevent the tragedy.