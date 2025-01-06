Monday, January 06, 2025
PM, Dar, Naqvi to appear in court over Greece boat tragedy
Web Desk
5:18 PM | January 06, 2025
A local lawyer has filed a negligence case in court against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in connection with the tragic boat accident in Greece that claimed the lives of 75 Pakistanis.

The Additional Sessions Judge (Court-II) in Sukkur has issued notices summoning the three ministers to appear before the court on January 15.

The court has also directed the Speaker of the National Assembly to ensure the presence of the officials.

The petition alleges that government negligence contributed to the loss of lives, highlighting that unemployed Pakistanis are forced to leave the country illegally due to a lack of opportunities. The petitioner is also seeking a case to be registered against the officials at the Rohri police station for failing to prevent the tragedy.

