PM directs to take strict action against all human trafficking groups

Web Desk
4:59 PM | January 06, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to take strict legal action against all human trafficking groups in the country to make them an example.

Chairing a meeting regarding the progress on measures taken against human trafficking in Islamabad today, he emphasized that immediate legal action should be taken to confiscate the properties and assets of human traffickers.

The Prime Minister said the prosecution process against all individuals involved in this heinous crime should be made more effective. He added that after consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice, the most competent lawyers should be appointed for prosecution.

Shehbaz Sharif further instructed the Foreign Office to contact relevant countries regarding Pakistanis running human trafficking racket abroad and take prompt measures for their extradition to Pakistan. He also advised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to run an awareness campaign, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, to inform the public about using only legal channels for overseas employment. He said technical training institutions should be promoted in the country to provide certified professionals to the overseas market as per the needs of the day. He also instructed to make the screening process for individuals traveling abroad more effective.

Regarding facilitators and abettors of human traffickers, the Prime Minister said strict punitive measures, along with disciplinary action, should be taken against such elements. He, however, commended the initiation of disciplinary actions against government officials facilitating human trafficking. He appreciated the recent actions taken by the FIA against government officials involved in human trafficking.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the measures taken against human trafficking in the country and the progress on legal action against facilitators of this crime.

The meeting was also updated on the progress of legislative measures to eliminate human trafficking.

