PM pays tribute to Shaheed Aitezaz Hasan

APP
4:18 PM | January 06, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to Shaheed Aitezaz Hasan who sacrificed his life to save his school and classmates from a devastating attack.

“Today, we commemorate the martyrdom of Shaheed Aitezaz Hasan, a true son of the soil from district Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whose extraordinary courage stands as a beacon of hope and resilience,” the prime minister said in a social media post on X.

He noted that at just 15 years of age, Aitezaz displayed unparalleled bravery, valiantly sacrificing his life to shield his school and classmates from a devastating attack.

“His selflessness and unwavering resolve remind us of his lasting impact a single act of courage can have on countless lives,” the prime minister added.

He emphasized that Aitezaz’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

