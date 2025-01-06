Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PML-N always supports meaningful dialogue: Khawaja Asif

PML-N always supports meaningful dialogue: Khawaja Asif
Staff Reporter
January 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Defence Minister Khawaja Asif emphasized on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) as a political party is always committed to hold dialogue for resolution of the issues. Talking on a private news channel, he said, “PML-N has consistently encouraged negotiations to strengthen democracy in the country. “We have done numerous past efforts to promote democratic supremacy,” he added. The minister also addressed the ongoing talks between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The negotiations have so far been limited to discussions without any concrete outcomes, he said. He further added, “PTI has been given a week’s time, and we are hopeful for positive developments in the negotiations.”  Khawaja Asif condemned the recent firing on a government convoy in Kurram following a peace agreement in the region. He assured that the federal government would stand shoulder to shoulder with the provincial administration to address such threats. “The federal government is fully committed to combating this menace alongside the provincial government,” he said.

December most polluted month in Islamabad’s history

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025