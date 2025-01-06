Police foil dacoity attempt, recover looted goods

Dera ismail khan - In a successful operation, the Dera police foiled a dacoity attempt and recovered the looted goods within the limits of Cantt Police Station on Sunday.

According to a police spokesperson, a team from Cantt Police Station, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan, along with Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Sibtain, took timely action to foil a dacoity attempt and arrested the accused dacoit, Muhammad Gul, son of Noor Ullah, a resident of Jandola, who had looted domestic goods from a house.

The police also recovered looted items, including two generators, one electric battery, one air cooler, two LEDs, one audio sound system, four ceiling fans, two CCTV cameras, five chairs, two sofa sets, two tables, four carpets, one agricultural spray machine, one motorcycle, and other items, all of which were loaded into a Dala bearing registration number C-6667.

Moreover, the police recovered an SMG along with 29 cartridges from the arrested accused.

A case was registered against the arrested individual, and further investigation is underway.

In other operations, the same police team arrested Fazal-ur-Rehman, son of Abdul Rehman, with two 30-bore pistols and 26 cartridges, and Abdullah, son of Ghulam Hussain, with a pistol and three cartridges. Two absconders, Muhammad Nawaz, son of Umar Hayyat, and Muhammad Ramzan, son of Gul Hassan, were also apprehended.