Polish woman moves IHC seeking custody of child from Pakistani husband

ISLAMABAD - A Polish woman has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking custody of her child from her Pakistani husband Adeel Khan. In this regard, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed the authorities to place the names of Adeel Khan and his daughter at the Exit Control List (ECL) and blacklist to stop them from leaving the country. Her wife Anna Monika Wojcik filed the petition saying that her husband Adeel Khan brought the girl to Pakistan deceptively without her permission in 2022. Through this writ petition, the petitioner Monika who is a polish citizen has prayed the court for issuance of direction to the respondents for recovery of her minor daughter namely Aneta Maryam Khan aged about 4 years who has been shifted to Pakistan from Poland in January 2022 when the petitioner was hospitalized. Counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner and respondent No.7 i.e Muhammad Adeel Khan contracted marriage and out of their wedlock minor daughter was born and there was issue of custody of minor in the Court of Poland (Warszawa) whereby petition filed by the respondent No.7 in Poland (Warszawa) has been dismissed and Court has passed multiple orders for production of the minor, however, respondent No.7 with malafide intention removed the minor to Pakistan from Poland. The counsel drew the attention of this court towards order dated 16.11.2022 passed by district Court Warszawa whereby Court has directed respondent Adeel to bring the minor from Pakistan to Warszaw within six months but he did not comply this order.

On the last hearing, the AAG alongwith officials of FIA and Ministry of Interior, Islamabad in attendance contended that they are ready to locate the minor Aneta Maryam Khan who is polish national and was shifted to Pakistan illegally by his father Muhammad Adeel Khan/ respondent No.7 in violation of Court’s order of Poland (Warszawa).

Therefore, the bench said that in order to settle this issue the Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Islamabad is directed to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising the officials of Intelligence Bureau, FIA and NADRA while the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) may seek help from the Home Department Sindh as well as Inspector General of Sindh for the whereabouts of the minor as well as respondent No.7 i.e Muhammad Adeel Khan.

The petitioner through separate C.M.No.3700/2024 has provided Passport number of Adeel, therefore, NADRA Authorities are directed to verify his family tree and other credentials in their database for location of this person. The JIT shall also verify the mobile numbers if any registered against the CNIC of the respondent.

The Assistant Director FIA in attendance submitted a report alongwith travel history of Adeel which reflected that he landed in Pakistan on 18.12.2024 at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The bench observed that this aspect also reflected that the respondent is still in Pakistan and in these peculiar circumstances when the minor has been removed in violation of Courts Order of Poland (Warszawa), the name of respondent No.7 i.e Muhammad Adeel Khan including minor Aneta Maryam Khan be placed on Exit Control List (ECL) as well as on black list.

It noted that in order to protect the minor it is necessary that effective progressive approach should be adopted, therefore, till the issuance of notification of JIT, the DG FIA, Islamabad, shall also convey the details of this case to the Director Human trafficking Circle Karachi who shall put serious efforts for location of respondent as well as minor at his own end.

The court ordered that the Home Secretary, Sindh as well as Inspector General of Police, Sindh shall also co- operate in this case to trace out the respondent Adeel Khan including minor Aneta Maryam Khan.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till January 21.