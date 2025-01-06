Monday, January 06, 2025
PPP celebrates 97th birthday of ZAB with zeal

Our Staff Reporter
January 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  The 97th birthday celebration of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and founder of Pakistan People’s Party, was organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan in Larkana on Sunday. People’s workers of the Larkana district and city, celebrated his Birthday anniversary cake.

Addressing the ceremony, the leaders said that 97 years have passed since Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but even today Shaheed Bhutto is ruling the hearts of the people. He said that Pakistan People’s Party always thought for the people and democracy of the country and made Pakistan a nuclear power. “Shaheed Bhutto brought together the Islamic countries and accomplished great feats by holding a conference as the head of the Islamic countries in Pakistan”.they added.

On this occasion People’s Party Larkana District President MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, District General Secretary and Chairman District Council Larkana Ejaz Ahmed Laghari, Mayor Larkana (MC) Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur, Taluka President Vice Chairman District Council Larkana Asadullah Bhutto, District Vice President Sardar Ali Nawaz Jalbani, People’s Party District Information Secretary Imran Hasan Jatoi, SPAF Laeders, Chairman Sachal Town Sarfaraz Khokhar, Chairman Empire Town Waqar Ahmad Bhutto, UC Chairman Nadeem. Akbar Siyal, Azhar Bhutto, Abdul Bari Abbasi including Party Ladies Wing, Local Body Representatives, People’s Doctors Forum, People’s Lawyers Forum, SPAF, Youth Wing and other sub-organizations. Leaders and workers participated in large numbers.

Our Staff Reporter

