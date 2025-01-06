PPP pledges to complete Bhutto’s mission on his birthday

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday pledged to complete party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s mission of strong democracy and a powerful Pakistan. The PPP celebrated the 97th birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was Pakistan’s first elected Prime Minister.

Bhutto remains a towering figure in the country’s political history. Born on January 5, 1928, in Rato Dero, Larkana, ZA Bhutto hailed from a politically prominent family. His father, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto, was a member of the Indian Assembly during the British era. Bhutto served as Foreign Minister in Ayub Khan’s cabinet and gained international recognition for his passionate speech on Kashmir at the United Nations.

He later laid the foundation of the PPP, introducing the groundbreaking slogan “Roti, Kapra, Aur Makaan” (Bread, Clothing, and Shelter), which resonated deeply with the masses and altered the nation’s political discourse. The PPP triumphed in the 1970 elections in West Pakistan, and following the secession of East Pakistan, Bhutto assumed the presidency. He later became Pakistan’s first elected Prime Minister, spearheading pivotal initiatives such as the 1973 Constitution, the Simla Agreement facilitating the release of 90,000 prisoners of war, and the initiation of Pakistan’s nuclear program.

Despite his political achievements, Bhutto’s tenure ended abruptly when he was overthrown by Zia-ul-Haq on July 5, 1977. His controversial trial led to his execution on April 4, 1979.

The PPP organised events at party offices to celebrate Bhutto’s birthday. President Asif Ali Zardari – who is also the PPP Co-Chairman - paid homage to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, lauding him as a leader who reshaped Pakistan’s destiny and championed the rights of the marginalized. Zardari remarked: “Today, we honor Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 97th birth anniversary and pay tribute to his unparalleled intellect, courage, and charisma. His contributions, including the 1973 Constitution, the foundation of our nuclear program, and his vision for a parliamentary democracy, remain milestones in Pakistan’s history.”

He highlighted Bhutto’s efforts in strengthening ties with China and other nations, establishing the Pakistan Steel Mills with Russian collaboration, and advancing the country’s defense and industrial capabilities. Zardari also recalled Bhutto’s role in organizing the 1974 Islamic Summit Conference, which reinforced Pakistan’s leadership among Muslim and developing nations.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also paid glowing tributes to his grandfather, celebrating his lifelong dedication to empowering Pakistanis and advocating for human rights. Bilawal emphasized that Bhutto’s reforms in agriculture, education, and healthcare, as well as the establishment of institutions such as Pakistan Steel Mills, Heavy Mechanical Complex, and Allama Iqbal Open University, have left an indelible mark on the nation. “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s sacrifices for democracy and the welfare of the people will forever inspire generations to come,” Bilawal said. The top PPP leaders pledged to follow Bhutto’s mission and lift Pakistan’s image as a democratic and economically powerful country.