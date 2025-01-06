PTI’s U-turn in demands could risk talks: Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD - PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui has warned that the shift of the stance of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf on its founder Imran Khan’s release from jail through an executive order could jeopardise the ongoing negotiations aimed at easing political tensions in the country.

Siddiqui said this yesterday while referring to PTI’s fresh demand seeking Imran Khan’s release via executive order and inclusion of real decision-makers in talks.

Speaking to journalists, the PML-N senator said the former ruling party had yet to submit a written list of demands to the government’s team, despite assurances given by the PTI during the first round of talks last month.

Reacting to a recent statement by PTI senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, the senator remarked, “It seems the PTI leadership is not on the same page regarding sharing their demands in writing with the government.”

Earlier in the day, Asad Qaiser, a prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a member of the negotiation committee, had made a significant U-turn regarding the written demands. This move raises new questions about the ongoing negotiations, as he backed away from his earlier commitment to provide written demands.

In a conversation with a private news channel, political observers interpreted Qaiser’s statement as introducing ‘new conditions.’ They noted that PTI appears to have reversed its stance on the assurances made during the previous two rounds of negotiations. In both joint statements, PTI leaders had promised to submit their demands in writing to the government’s negotiation committee.

Previously, the PTI negotiation team had insisted on holding meetings only with Imran Khan. Qaiser reiterated that their committee’s role was limited to facilitating communication, while the final decisions would be made by Imran Khan.

Observers have expressed concern that this shift in position could lead to a deadlock in the negotiations, making the scheduling of the next meeting uncertain.

Senator Siddiqui noted that Qaiser’s latest comments suggested he was struggling to fulfil promises and assurances made to the government’s team during the previous two rounds of negotiations.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui noted that PTI had not raised this demand in the previous two rounds of talks. “The dialogue process won’t move forward positively if PTI keeps changing its stance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Qaiser, speaking to a private TV channel, said that PTI’s demands were clear and described submitting them in writing as “just a formality.”

He added that clarity would emerge in the third round of talks, expected this week.