Monday, January 06, 2025
Punjab Health Minister expresses grief over van accident in Bahawalnagar

January 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed deep sorrow over the tragic van accident in Bahawalnagar which resulted in several casualties and injuries. According to a handout issued on Sunday, the minister directed health authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured who were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals.

He emphasized ensuring that no effort is spared in treating the victims. Rescue 1122 teams promptly shifted the injured to various hospitals for emergency treatment. The minister praised the rescue teams for their swift response and assured the families that the government stands with them in this difficult time. The health department is closely monitoring the situation to ensure all necessary support that is extended to the injured and their families.

