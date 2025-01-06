Rain turns city’s weather chilly

LAHORE - Light to heavy rain lashed Lahore and its suburbs early Sunday morning which turned the city’s weather chillier, while snowfall was reported from Balochistan and the country’s northern areas, resulting in further drop in temperatures and disrupting routine life.Showers were reported from different localities of the Punjab capital, including Garhi Shahu, Thokar Niaz Beg, Johar Town, Anarkali, Iqbal Town, Township and Chungi Amar Sidhu, while the dense fog led to poor visibility retarding the pace of traffic and resulting in the closure of motorways. The Met Office said that the maximum temperature in the city would touch 16 degrees Celsius later in the day, while the air quality index (AQI) stood at 155. On the other hand, different sections of the motorway had to be closed for traffic after dense fog reduced visibility considerably. Vehicles were barred from entering M-2, from Lahore to Kot Momin, M-3, M-4, from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian, and M-11, connecting Lahore to Sialkot.

Meanwhile, it has been snowing in Balochistan and northern areas of the country for the last several days. So far up to three to four feet of snow has been recorded in different parts of Upper Dir, resulting in a power breakdown in 52 villages of Shrengal. On the other hand, tourists are flocking to the Lowari Tunnel to see the snowfall. Likewise, roads connecting Quetta to Ziarat and Loralai to Dukki had to be closed for all kinds of traffic following snowfall in Chaman, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung and other cities of Balochistan.