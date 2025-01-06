Sialkot clinch thrilling one-wicket win to bag Quaid Trophy title

LAHORE - Sialkot beat Peshawar by a solitary wicket in a thrilling contest on Sunday, the day four of the five-day final, at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi to bag their third Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title.

Sialkot did not lose a single match in the tournament with their eight matches yielding five wins and three draws. Chasing 173 to win, Sialkot were 59-5 in 15 overs at the beginning of day four. They completed the chase in 46.2 overs with skipper Amad Butt starring with a match-winning half-century and Shahzaib Bhatti (32 not out) hitting the winning runs, which came off a boundary.

Skipper Amad anchored the chase with poise as he notched 65 runs off 94 balls hitting nine fours and one six during his stay on the crease. After Sialkot lost wicketkeeper-batter Afzal Manzoor with scorecard reading 69-6, Amad partnered with Shahzaib for a crucial 48-run seventh-wicket to take their team out of dire straits.

Sajid Khan castled Amad to bring Peshawar back to the game but Shahzaib stuck around to finish the game with 51-ball 32 inclusive of four boundaries. Shoaib Akhtar Jnr departed in the 46th over with one run required to win and one wicket left for Sialkot before the sealed the game in next over.For Peshawar Niaz Khan picked up four wickets while Mohammad Amir Khan returned figures of 3-60. Israrullah and Sajid Khan dismissed one batter each.