Socio-economic empowerment of youth govt’s priority: Mashood

SWAT - Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, said here on Sunday that socio-economic empowerment and the provision of dignified jobs to youth was the top priority of the government. He added that the PM Youth Skills Development Program would open doors to employment for youth not only in the country but also abroad.

Addressing a function for youth at Malam Jabba, Rana Mashhood said that projects worth approximately Rs36 billion had been approved under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, with a special focus on vocational, IT, and technical education.

He said the students from all provinces of Pakistan would greatly benefit from this landmark program. After completing necessary education and IT training, these youth would be sent abroad for dignified jobs.

In this regard, Youth Facilitation Centres would be established in all districts of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, within the next three months. He added that each beneficiary would earn around Rs100,000 per month after completing the six-month IT course in their hometowns.

Rana Mashhood said that Uraan Pakistan would greatly benefit the youth of Pakistan and the economy, helping the nation achieve new heights.

He expressed hope that the upcoming 2025 budget would be passed without assistance from the IMF.

He praised the Nawaz Sharif government for saying goodbye to the IMF, eradicating terrorism, addressing load shedding, and making Pakistan an atomic power. He added that the PML-N had made Pakistan’s defense impregnable on May 28, 1998, and now no foreign power could cast an evil eye on it.

Rana Mashhood further stated that the PML-N had created Pakistan after many sacrifices by our forefathers, led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and would now work to make it an Asian economic tiger.

He said that in the previous 16 months, the Shehbaz Sharif government had saved the country from bankruptcy and an imminent economic default.

Rana Mashhood emphasized that the current PML-N government had put the economy back on track, with stability returning and foreign investment starting to flow back into Pakistan. He noted that the stock exchange had reached new heights, and price hikes had been significantly reduced.

He questioned where the pro-PTI founder’s western lobby was when innocent Palestinians in Gaza were massacred, and innocent people in Lebanon were bombed.

He also stated that the Imran Khan government had burdened the country with foreign loans, inflation, and price hikes after signing an agreement with the IMF on very tough conditions, resulting in an increase in unemployment and poverty.

He acknowledged the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who had voted in favor of Pakistan during the referendum in 1947, and praised their sacrifices and services for the country.

Rana Mashhood praised the services of Engr Amir Muqam for the party and suggested forming a committee to discuss projects for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially for Swat, in Islamabad.