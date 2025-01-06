South Africa defeats Pakistan by 10 wickets to clinch test series 2-0

secured a commanding 10-wicket victory over Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town, on Monday, wrapping up the two-match 2-0 within four days.

Chasing a modest target of 58 runs, reached the total in just 7.1 overs, with David Bedingham smashing an unbeaten 44 off 30 balls after replacing Ryan Rickelton, who suffered a hamstring injury despite scoring a double-century in the first innings.

Pakistan’s spirited second-innings effort of 478, led by captain Shan Masood’s stellar 145, delayed South Africa’s victory. However, Kagiso Rabada (3-115) and Keshav Maharaj (3-137) capitalized on Pakistan’s poor shot selection to seal the win.

“The result is very satisfying. It was good old Test cricket,” captain Temba Bavuma said. “Certain parts of the game we let go, but these learnings will make us better.”

Pakistan resumed the fourth day at 213 for one but struggled without the injured Saim Ayub, who fractured his ankle. Rabada and Marco Jansen dismantled the middle order, while 18-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka made history as South Africa’s youngest Test player, dismissing Masood leg-before-wicket.

Despite resistance from Mohammad Rizwan (41) and Salman Agha (48), Pakistan’s follow-on score of 478, a record for visiting teams in , fell short of preventing defeat.

South Africa’s seventh consecutive Test win provides ideal preparation for their World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s in June. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Shan Masood emphasized the need to capitalize on key moments. “The fightback was commendable, but we must learn to win the crucial moments,” he said.