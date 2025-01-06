Spreading of TB in Pakistan

Tuberculosis is alarmingly prevalent in Pakistan. According to recent WHO estimates, the incidence, prevalence, and mortality rates of TB in Pakistan are 230, 310, and 39 per 100,000 people, respectively. This translates to 410,000 new TB cases and 69,000 TB-related deaths annually.

Many TB patients fail to complete their treatment due to a lack of awareness, social stigma, or financial constraints. This incomplete treatment increases the risk of drug-resistant TB, which is harder and more expensive to cure. The situation is particularly dire in rural areas, where healthcare facilities are scarce.

Efforts must be made to improve TB awareness, provide accessible treatment, and strengthen healthcare infrastructure, especially in underserved regions.

HAJIRA M YAQOOB,

Kech.