Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Stalemate in govt-PTI talks as written demands remain pending

Stalemate in govt-PTI talks as written demands remain pending
Web Desk
5:28 PM | January 06, 2025
National

The dialogue process between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appears to have reached a deadlock.

Sources revealed that the talks remained inconclusive due to PTI’s failure to submit written demands. Additionally, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq did not convene a session of the dialogue committees, leaving the third phase of negotiations uncertain.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser argued that statements made by PTI representatives in previous meetings should be considered equivalent to written demands. He emphasized the need for the government committee to involve the real stakeholders and influential entities in the process.

On the other hand, Senator Irfan Siddiqui warned that the talks could collapse if PTI does not formally submit its demands in writing.

According to sources, PTI plans to finalize its charter of demands after party leaders meet with incarcerated founder Imran Khan

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1736148849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025