Streamlining Justice

As a practising lawyer, I feel compelled to express my thoughts on the recent amendment to the criminal law in 2024. For far too long, our justice system has been bogged down by unnecessary delays and adjournments, leaving litigants and the public frustrated. The system has remained stagnant, and it is high time we took concrete steps to address these issues.

The amendment bill is a welcome development, aiming to streamline the justice system and ensure the timely resolution of cases. Introducing timeframes for case disposal, harnessing modern technology for evidence collection, protecting vulnerable witnesses, and empowering prosecutors are all significant strides in the right direction.

The bill requires lower courts to decide cases within one year, a move that introduces a sense of urgency and accountability to the judicial process. The relevant High Court will be held responsible for delays, which could help expedite justice.

The use of modern technology in evidence collection is another noteworthy feature of the amendment. Allowing the use of devices like CCTV cameras and mobile phones marks a paradigm shift, enabling investigators and prosecutors to build more robust cases and deliver justice efficiently.

Furthermore, the provision for recording evidence from vulnerable witnesses—such as women, children, and individuals with disabilities—at a place of their convenience ensures that the process is less traumatic for them, fostering a more humane approach to justice.

The amendment also strengthens the role of prosecutors by empowering them to identify and address flaws in police reports. Although prosecutors have always held this authority, the new law reinforces their significance in the justice system.

While these measures are commendable, their success will ultimately depend on the effective implementation by the judiciary and law enforcement agencies. It is time for Pakistan’s justice system to step up and deliver swift, fair, and efficient justice. This amendment could herald a new era prioritising accountability and justice for all.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.