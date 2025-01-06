Sugar effects on your body

Sonya Rehman

When you consume sugar, your body breaks it down into glucose, your cells later use it as a fuel to perform many functions. It’s found in many foods, beverages and fruits. Sugar is also found in vegetables. Yes!

Consuming too much sugar can have adverse effects on your body and health too.

What happens to your body when you eat sugar!

When sugar makes first contact with your tongue immediately it goes into complex process like digestion and absorption, which is critical to providing energy to your body cells to carry out their tasks.

There are enzymes in your saliva that break down sugar into smaller molecules. These enzymes are amylases that break down the bond between glucose and fructose that makeup sucrose converting it into simpler sugar. From there it goes into your stomach where it mixes up with gastric juices and enzymes. These enzymes helps in separating sugar from other components such as beverages, juices and food you consumed.

Now sugar moves to the small intestine. This is the place where bulk of absorption actually takes place. Here the sugar further breaks down into simpler molecules and enters the bloodstream. The glucose enters immediately into the blood stream but fructose stays in liver and metabolises slowly in the liver.

When sugar enters into the bloodstream from there it enters into the cells to give them fuel to work such as contracting muscles tissue, supporting brain functions and producing hormones and enzymes.

Unfortunately, if you eat too much of sugar that exceeds the levels of sugar that body needs, then that excess will convert into glycogen. Glycogen gets stored into liver and muscle, since your body doesn’t need it right now and it could be later used when your body does in fact need it.

Any excess glucose is converted into fats and stored in your adipose tissues, this leads to weight gain and obesity.

After sugar enters bloodstream it will raise blood sugar level, this causes your body to release insulin a hormone thats produced by pancreas to regulate blood sugar level. It removes sugar from your bloodstream, funneling them into cells where it could be used for energy.

Hyperglycaemia:- Having high levels of blood glucose in the bloodstream can lead to damaging heart health and increased inflammation. Consuming too much sugar can negatively impact insulin production and insulin response. This will cause insulin resistance (a condition when your body becomes less responsive to this very important hormone insulin). This means your body needs to produce more insulin to achieve the same effect on controlling blood sugar levels.

Type 2 diabetes:- Research showed it happens due to insulin resistance and decreased insulin production.

Fructose is primarily metabolised by liver. Food, beverages and drinks that contain fructose can overwhelm the capacity of liver to metabolise it leading to the creation of harmful substances like uric acid and free radicals. This will lead to inflammation.

These harmful effects of high sugar intake are not only present in artificial sweeteners and sugar products but also natural sugar thats present in honey and fruit juices if consumed in high amounts will cause similar harmful effect.

However, the benefits of unprocessed fruits is that they contain decent amounts of fiber. Also try to eat whole fruits instead of juicing them or blend fruit in a blender as this maintains most of the fibers.

Dietary sugar always impacts the blood sugar and insulin.

What happens to your brain and mood when you consume too much sugar. Sugar activates the reward center of the brain. This releases the neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. These are responsible for pleasure and wellbeing and play critical role in playing your mood. But this can also play negative role when consumed in high amounts. It causes sugar crash (blood sugar level spike and rapidly drop.) This causes fatigue, difficulty in concentration. Also consuming too much sugar can lead to chronic inflammation in brain. Inflammation in brain produces oxidative stress that damages cells and causes aging process.

Hence, it is important to limit your processed sugar intake.